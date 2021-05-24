Hakwa Gang scales up assistance

A group of 32 young people from Nadroga/Navosa who call themselves the Hakwa Gang aim to raise $20,000 to help the needy in their province.

Spokesperson Viliame Navoka says they have assisted over 200 people since June and hope to reach out to more families whose incomes have been affected by the pandemic.

Navoka says the majority of the members met over Twitter and started fundraising and assisted villages on Vatulele Island.

The local artist says more people were assisted last week thanks to the virtual online concert which raised over $5,000, topped up by their people who now live overseas.

“You walk in and you see the condition of the house and the person in there that’s receiving and you know they are just really grateful because of the tears and the constant Vina valevu vina’a valevu dina, you know they are grateful and that kind of gives us the purpose of what we doing.”

Navoka adds they also try to help local businesses and purchase goods from supermarkets in the province.

The Hakwa Gang says so long the pandemic is around they will continue to assist and are already planning post COVID investment in agriculture and sports for the youth.