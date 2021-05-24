Home

News

Habitual offenders risk losing PSV licenses

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 10:46 am
Some public service vehicle drivers who have accumulated traffic infringements may not have their licenses renewed. [File Image]

Some public service vehicle drivers who have accumulated traffic infringements may not have their licenses renewed.

Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive, Irimaia Rokosawa says there are PSV drivers with as many as 180 infringements who expect their licenses to be renewed.

Rokosawa says this can be unwise as PSV drivers are in charge of transporting innocent passengers, who trust these drivers with their lives.

He says PSV drivers cannot accumulate 180 infringement notices and still expect their license to be renewed.

The LTA has concluded stakeholder consultations for hire plate vehicles, Minibus and Rental permit holders, with discussions also planned for taxi permit holders at a later date.

 

