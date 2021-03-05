HA to begin work on some projects

The Housing Authority believes contractors have to look at alternatives to conduct civil works for its projects due to continuous heavy rain.

Chief Executive Robert Sen says the Authority will soon begin work on some projects around the country.

Sen says they are working with other service providers to merge development plans and incorporate related processes.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Authority does water cabling and energy Fiji cabling and all those things so a lot of digging is required. If three is rain and the weather is not favorable and the ground conditions are wet then the works will not be able to happen.”

Sen says some of their projects are still on paper.

“Currently, we are at the planning stage for one of our projects in Veikoba, Nasinu. We are in the scheme plan design that is close to 119 acres which will be able to allocate close to 640 lots.”

Tovata subdivision in Labasa has a contractor but the Authority is waiting for some paperwork to be cleared from various agencies before they can start work.

This housing development will have close to 109 lots.