HA public inquiry report to be ready by end of September

As the public inquiry into Housing Authority’s lot allotment starts next Friday, the Inquiry Committee is expected to present its report by the end of next month.

The five member committee will look into the possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in relation to the allocation of lots by the Authority in the past 10 years.

Housing Authority Board Chair, Lorraine Seeto says members of the public are also requested to provide their views on reforms required at the HA to serve its customers more effectively and efficiently.

Public Inquiry Committee Chair Seema Shandil says the report will be presented to the Housing Authority Board and the Minister for Housing and Community Development.

“The committee in due course as the board chair has said will conduct a holistic review of the approval processes in the allotment of plots by the HA, also review the anomalies experienced by HA customers, also look into the effectiveness of the allotment procedures and processes and any other fraudulent and shoddy activities that must have been conducted by HA staff.”

The Housing Authority will take further action on the findings and recommendations of the report as well as enhance its internal processes to ensure the efficacy of its operations.

The Public Inquiry will be held in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions from next Friday until September 9th.

Fijians can also email their submission to [email protected] and this will only be accessed by the committee members.