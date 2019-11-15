HA in final stages of processing tenders for residential property

The Housing Authority is in the final stages of evaluating tenders received for non-residential and high-end residential property.

The Authority had engaged real estate agents in May to sell these lots.

Chief Executive, Robert Sen says they have a policy which requires high end and non-residential lots be tendered out, before being placed with real estate agents.

Sen says they received a lot of interest.

“We are in the final stages of our tender process. We need to go through our board approval and the other approvals before we can give them an offer letter.”

Sen says thorough checks are being conducted to ensure that correct information is provided to ensure deserving Fijians are given the tender.

The Authority believes that as the economy continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this private and public partnership will be crucial in selling lots and meeting the demand for home-ownership.