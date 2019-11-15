HA Board determined to weed out corrupt practices

Internal processes at the Housing Authority are being strengthened to weed out corrupt practices.

As part of its preliminary investigation, the Authority had referred certain homeowners and at least eight staff to FICAC.

It’s alleged buyers gave false information to acquire lots and staff facilitated applications based on fake information.

Article continues after advertisement

While the audit and the inquiry is expected to end in two months, the Housing Authority Board Chair , Lorraine Seeto says further action will also be taken on the findings.

“What we will do is we will go through the process as to like that they have been waiting for so long, why they may be somebody came ahead of them in the queue and all that and then the application forms would identify the persons who are involved whether internally here and if its ten years its probably maybe an ex-staff or current staff and all that and that will be given to relevant authorities to address”

The new Housing Authority Board Chair believes improving internal processes and operations will make them more transparent, effective, and efficient.

“We are looking at a lot of things here that I would say quiet innovative like having an electronic system in place so you can have the order trail of application and even payments etc and we are looking at all the policies to ensure that they are all current and I think we can be assured that because it has been brought to light it will be a lesson to those who are doing it not to do things like this again.”

Seeto says they have received numerous complaints on lot allocation.

She says while only eight names have been given to FICAC at this stage, more could surface during the investigation.