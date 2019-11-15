HA Board appoints members of Public Inquiry Committee

The Housing Authority Board has appointed members of its Public Inquiry Committee.

Chair Lorraine Seeto says these members will look into the possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in relation to the allocation of lots by HA in the past 10 years.

The Public Inquiry Committee comprises of Seema Shandil – Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Council of Fiji, Tarlochan Singh a Council Member of Fiji Institute of Accountants and Nazia Ali a Legal Officer at the Solicitor-General’s Office.

Article continues after advertisement

Seema Shandil will be the Chair of the Committee.

Seeto says the committee comprises of individuals who are independent, qualified and eminent professionals.

She has also encouraged the public to fully participate in the Public Inquiry and provide full disclosures of any alleged irregularities or noncompliance relating to HA lot recipients as well as any misconduct by HA staff in the execution of duties relating to lot allocation.

The public has been urged to provide views on the reforms required at HA to serve the public interest more effectively.

The committee will prepare a report that will be presented to the HA Board and the Minister for Housing and Community Development in two months’ time.

The HA on the other hand, will take further action on the findings and recommendations of the report as well as enhance its internal processes to ensure the efficacy of its operations.

The Public Inquiry will be held in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions.