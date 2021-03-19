HA and PRB staff to undergo training

The Housing Authority of Fiji is now trying to set the tone from the top after being in the limelight for the high level of corruption since last year.

The Authority today launched the Anti-Bribery Campaign with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption to ensure the Authority and Public Rental Board operates ethically and transparently.

Authority’s Board Chair, Lorraine Seeto highlighted that the report from the Auditor-General had revealed several names, however, eight names were given to FICAC before the report.

Article continues after advertisement

“The outcome of both reports, we don’t have any of the current staff that are named in the report. None of us four are named so we are very happy.”

Seeto is hopeful that there will be some positive outcome from the special purpose audit report as well.

Meanwhile, the Authority and Public Rental Board Staff will undergo training through FICAC’s awareness campaign known as ‘I don’t accept bribes’.