Gucake, a man of all seasons say Matakibau

[ Source: Malakai Gucake / Facebook ]

Former BulaFM broadcaster and Fiji TV presenter Malakai Gucake has passed away.

Former Fiji TV Nai Katalau host Rupeni Matakibau says Gucake was a man of all seasons and had a very eventful social life.

Gucake joined FBC in 2004 before expanding his career in the television field.

Gucake according to Matakibau is a man of relatives and always lights up the room with his presence.

“He is a cheerful and enthusiastic individual who is truly passionate about his work. We are fortunate to have him on our team, as he hails from Gau and often brings a playful spirit to both work and off-work hours.”

Matakibau says his major takeaway from Gucake’s life is telling the truth and being a man of principles.

He adds Gucake embodies integrity and consistently ensures that tasks are completed with a thoughtful approach.

Bula FM Team Leader Apenisa Rakanace says late Gucake lit up the spirit of listeners during their Breakfast show from 2004 to 2006.

“He has been called to rest, but he has imparted valuable lessons to us: to be helpful, to connect with our relatives, and, above all, to love and share that love with others.”

Gucake passed away after a short illness at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva. The funeral arrangements will be finalized soon.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

