Guardians can apply for assistance from today

The Inflation Mitigation Package will open today for genuine guardians of children below Year 13.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says guardians will be required to fill out a statutory declaration, and once verified with the declaration, the payment will then be made.

The Minister says guardians must apply at the school where the children in their care attend as well as any Legal Aid Office.

So far, over $45 million has been paid until Friday, and more payouts were made over the weekend.