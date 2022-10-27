Guarantors of defaulters to be held accountable

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service will hold Tertiary Education Loan Service students’ guarantors to account if students fail to make their loan repayments.

While making submissions to the Standing Committee regarding the 2019/2020 FRCS Annual Report, Chief Executive Mark Dixon says they will issue stop departure notices to guarantors to ensure the repayments are done.

Dixon says this is to ensure students pay their dues while working overseas under the National Employment Centre and other initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

“We take a guarantor, that guarantor automatically goes on the restricted travel list so that should we need to collect the funds if we can’t collect the fund. We can collect the funds from the guarantor so the guarantor can’t leave the country in such a time when that’s been cleared. So, we obviously put departure prohibition orders generally and debt management.”

FIRCA is in partnership with NEC in sharing information regarding those that have dues to pay.

TELS students wanting to work overseas should provide to guarantors and may time to pay arrangements in order to repay their loan.