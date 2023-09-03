Guarantor dropped for brief travel

Students who were assisted under the Tertiary Education Loans Scheme and want to travel abroad for a trip lasting less than three months no longer need to have a guarantor.

This has been confirmed by Tertiary Education Loans Service Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal while speaking on Fijian Broadcasting Corporation show “Saqamoli Matters” last night.

Lal says this was accomplished following a recent meeting with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

“We have removed, because for temporary travel they will definitely be coming back. When we say temporary travel it’s only for three months and below, so they do not now have to provide any guarantor.”



Tertiary Education Loans Service Chief Executive Hasmukh Lal

Lal, in the meantime, says that long-term travelers must make particular arrangements.

Lal says this includes the need to provide a guarantor.

Lal also says any student who has not completed their bond time but wishes to permanently emigrate must pay for the uncompleted portion of their bond.

He says that these students have the option to make arrangements for payment both before they depart and while they are abroad.

He says this sum will be calculated by TSLS and FRCS.