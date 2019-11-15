Home

News

Guaranteed price of cane per tonne will be paid: PM

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 15, 2020 10:37 am
The Prime Minister and the Minister responsible for Sugar Voreqe Bainimarama has promised sugarcane farmers they will receive the guaranteed price of $85 per tonne.

Bainimarama stressed that when it comes to growing cane, Government knows where the support matters most.

“Despite what some people may be telling you, that full payment will be paid to our growers by the close of the season, as promised.”

Bainimarama also says they will be easing the cost burden by subsiding fertilizer and weedicide.

He says at the end of the day, it is growers who plant and harvest the cane.

Bainimarama says their sweat and effort sustains the Industry.

The Prime Ministers adds that Government’s role is to create the right conditions for the Industry to thrive.

 

