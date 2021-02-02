Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|
Full Coverage

News

Gruesome find haunts workers of deceased couple

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 4:55 pm
Adi Mere Taliwa and Sairusi Qorovarua.

The couple who worked for the late Sesha Reddy and his wife Mirdu Chandra, will never forget what they saw yesterday.

Adi Mere Taliwa and Sairusi Qorovarua were the first at the scene of the gruesome alleged murder at a residence next to Lawai Village in Sigatoka.

Adi Mere says she spoke to the deceased last Thursday where she was told to remain at home due to the approaching cyclone.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi Mere adds she never had imagined what was about to greet her when resuming work yesterday.

“We were calling out at the gate but there was no response. We knew something was wrong. We called an Aunt in Naduri village to report this unusual scene to the Police while we remain at the gate. The police came and we entered the house when the dead bodies were discovered.”

Caretaker Sairusi Qorovarua, the husband of Adi Mere, upon arrival became suspicious after seeing damage and flies coming out at the back window of this three-bedroom house.

“We waited for 2 hours at the gate. I then when around the gate where I saw a gas cylinder being placed parallel to the back window with visible cracks. I went back to my wife and told her to remain calm and notify relevant people and authorities. I couldn’t sleep last night because of what I saw.”

Naikorokoro resident Abhenesh Singh says the couple were a real-estate developer and owned an estimated 110 acres of this freehold in the area.

The couple’s bodies were taken for post-mortem examination at around 12pm today.

Police says the investigation continues.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.