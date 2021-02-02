Gruesome find haunts workers of deceased couple

The couple who worked for the late Sesha Reddy and his wife Mirdu Chandra, will never forget what they saw yesterday.

Adi Mere Taliwa and Sairusi Qorovarua were the first at the scene of the gruesome alleged murder at a residence next to Lawai Village in Sigatoka.

Adi Mere says she spoke to the deceased last Thursday where she was told to remain at home due to the approaching cyclone.

Adi Mere adds she never had imagined what was about to greet her when resuming work yesterday.

“We were calling out at the gate but there was no response. We knew something was wrong. We called an Aunt in Naduri village to report this unusual scene to the Police while we remain at the gate. The police came and we entered the house when the dead bodies were discovered.”

Caretaker Sairusi Qorovarua, the husband of Adi Mere, upon arrival became suspicious after seeing damage and flies coming out at the back window of this three-bedroom house.

“We waited for 2 hours at the gate. I then when around the gate where I saw a gas cylinder being placed parallel to the back window with visible cracks. I went back to my wife and told her to remain calm and notify relevant people and authorities. I couldn’t sleep last night because of what I saw.”

Naikorokoro resident Abhenesh Singh says the couple were a real-estate developer and owned an estimated 110 acres of this freehold in the area.

The couple’s bodies were taken for post-mortem examination at around 12pm today.

Police says the investigation continues.