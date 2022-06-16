Growth despite inflation: ANZ

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Rabih Yazbek.

Fiji’s economic development is expected to accelerate this year and next year, despite rising inflation prices.

In spite of the persistent issues affecting global supply chains, Rabih Yazbek, ANZ Fiji Country Head, believes Fiji is still likely to enjoy double-digit growth this year and a stronger outlook next year.

Businesses and consumers, he argues, must continue to prepare for difficult times ahead.

“Our corporate customers are coming to us for assistance with their plans for navigating this. It means they need to stock more than they usually would because they don’t know when the next shipment is coming in. They need to build more warehouse capacity because they will have a lot more stock, and they need to push through price increases where they can, because of the inflation coming through.”

ANZ’s role in supporting Fiji’s economic revival, according to Yazbek, is to fund the country’s abnormally large working capital.