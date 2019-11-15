Growing Concerns on animal cruelty

Increasing concerns have been raised with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals regarding the mistreatment of animals by owners and people in general.

SPCA says they receive at least three reports daily on matters related to animal cruelty and records 15 calls a week from concerned Fijians.

SPCA Co-Chair Seema Deo says more people than ever are abandoning pets.

“One of the worst things we see here at SPCA on a daily basis is we get boxes and boxes of babies of little puppies and little kittens being brought in some of these boxes will contain nine to 10 puppies or kittens and they’re from people who say they’ve found their animals on the road in a box and they’ve brought them in for safe keeping here at SPCA”.



SPCA has reiterated that cruelty to animals is punishable under the Crimes Decree.

Deo adds they have been conducting awareness programs around the country on good animal care.