Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Help is on the way: PM|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|FNPF board approves TC Yasa withdrawal|Shipping service providers under the spotlight|New Zealand announces another $2m in assistance|Agriculture Ministry sends assistance to affected communities|PM surprises Nadogo students, wishes them well|EU pledges around $2m to support TC Yasa victims|Initial assessment: More than 300 homes damaged|Cogea villagers faced flooding in the height of TC Yasa|Stall removal upsets Tamavua market vendors|PM identifies worst affected village in Bua|Cyclone affected communities highlight need for clean water|Psychosocial support important post cyclone|Farms on Qoma Island not spared by TC Yasa|Help is on the way: Sayed-Khaiyum|BSP Fiji donates $75k for TC Yasa relief assistance|TC Yasa ravages Taveya Island|Traders warned not to sell thawed food items post TC Yasa|Wainunu, Bua residents receive first batch of relief package|GSL provides assistance in relief item delivery|Mother and baby hide under house during height of cyclone|Livestock farms in Vanua Levu severely affected|
Full Coverage

News

Group of youths to assist TC Yasa affected families

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 23, 2020 7:12 am

A group of youth is sacrificing their next ten days to assist those in TC Yasa affected areas in the Northern division.

Head Imam of Drasa Mosque, Lautoka Mohammed Zain, and twenty youth arrived in Vanua Levu yesterday morning to assist in relief efforts.

Mohammed Zain says they will be based at the Dreketi Mosque and will be supplying Fijians affected by TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Zain says they will also assist in building homes.

He adds a team of volunteer carpenters will arrive today with building tools and generators.

“There are friends and families in Viti Levu who are asking how can they assist. So we are telling them many things so some of our friends in the construction companies, labors at construction sites and they are on annual leave so they intend to come and help the people here.”

He adds they will be distributing 500 food packs, 500 buckets, 300 kerosene stoves, 300 packs of clothes, 450 solar lamps, 250 tarpaulins, 100 packs of cabbage and long bean seeds, 30 sets of hammers and roofing nails, and other loose items such as basins.

They are expected to cover areas from Nabouwalu to Seqaqa and other affected areas in Macuata.

The group also plans to visit Yaqaloa Island in Lekutu in the next couple of days.

The group includes youths from the Western division.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.