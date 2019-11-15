Group of youths to assist TC Yasa affected families

A group of youth is sacrificing their next ten days to assist those in TC Yasa affected areas in the Northern division.

Head Imam of Drasa Mosque, Lautoka Mohammed Zain, and twenty youth arrived in Vanua Levu yesterday morning to assist in relief efforts.

Mohammed Zain says they will be based at the Dreketi Mosque and will be supplying Fijians affected by TC Yasa.

Zain says they will also assist in building homes.

He adds a team of volunteer carpenters will arrive today with building tools and generators.

“There are friends and families in Viti Levu who are asking how can they assist. So we are telling them many things so some of our friends in the construction companies, labors at construction sites and they are on annual leave so they intend to come and help the people here.”

He adds they will be distributing 500 food packs, 500 buckets, 300 kerosene stoves, 300 packs of clothes, 450 solar lamps, 250 tarpaulins, 100 packs of cabbage and long bean seeds, 30 sets of hammers and roofing nails, and other loose items such as basins.

They are expected to cover areas from Nabouwalu to Seqaqa and other affected areas in Macuata.

The group also plans to visit Yaqaloa Island in Lekutu in the next couple of days.

The group includes youths from the Western division.