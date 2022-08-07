Group of Fijians in the US to assist in dialysis treatments

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

A group of Fijian diaspora in the United States are willing to support the government by extending dialysis treatment to smaller towns.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama met the group yesterday.

The group is made up of Fijians with medical backgrounds, and team leader Daven Kumar presented their project proposal to Bainimarama in San Francisco.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says their services will be solely focused on kidney patients who cannot afford dialysis treatment.

He says the service to Fijians will be free of charge and that they also wish to travel to the maritime islands to deliver their service.

Bainimarama welcomed the project and advised the group to link up with relevant authorities in Fiji and discuss the necessary procedures and processes which they needed to comply with.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Honorary Consul in San Francisco, Jay Singh, has committed $110,000 towards the project.

Singh says his commitment to the project is another way of showing solidarity and support to improve the lives back at home.