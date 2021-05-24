Home

News

Group of climate activists stopped from marching

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 6, 2021 4:23 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

A group of climate activists in Suva have raised concerns claiming that they were forced to stop a march and have their banners removed.

The Pacific Conference of Churches says the group involved priests, church workers and youth from the Roman Catholic Church.

It says the march coincided with the church’s Season of Creation and the global COP26 conference.

Article continues after advertisement

Those marching were carrying banners which called for reduced carbon emissions and an end to global warming.

They claim they were also showing support towards Fiji’s participation at COP26 under the leadership of Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

They say Police stepped in and stopped the peaceful march of a crowd of close to 100 people.

Questions have been sent to Police regarding what transpired as Fiji is going big in the international stage at COP26 about mitigating climate change.

