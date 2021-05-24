Home

COVID-19
Group formed to upgrade old Navua Hospital

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 2:30 am

A group has been formed by community leaders in Navua to upgrade the Old Navua Hospital and prepare it for any emergency.

The Navua Care Club has been cleaning up the old hospital in the weekends for some time now.

Coordinator, Kamal Narayan says the next phase is to upgrade the hospital premises to be OHS compliance before it becomes fully operational.

The group had submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Health to utilize the old hospital during this pandemic.

Following weeks of cleanup, the hospital is currently being used as a vaccination centre.

