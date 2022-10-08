Group distributes food to mark Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

As thousands of Fijians celebrated Prophet Mohammed’s birthday around the country yesterday, a group took time out to distribute food to the public.

Member, Azim Dean says this is one of the prophet’s teachings – to spread love and peace.

“We are thankful to the government of the day that we can have this blessed day a holiday to treat people for this blessings we have. This is the blessings for all humanity and we are blessed to be his uma and we are serving the people to give them the treat we should be giving them.”

Dean says in Islam, no one is poor or rich – everyone is equal.

He is advising people to live by this teaching to ensure unity and prosperity.

Dean says the food distribution is an annual event by the AASHIQAAN-E-RASOOL group.