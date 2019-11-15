Grid extension to benefit around 9,617 households: Usamate

Several grid extension projects are currently underway throughout the country.

This will see hundreds of households in rural areas get power supply.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says in this budget a total of $9.38m has been allocated for rural electrification of which $7.89m has been allocated for house wiring and grid extension.

Usamate says this will benefit around 9,617 households.

“So that’s the total of around $4.83m of that $7.89m is to fund the rollover house wiring projects so the projects that are existing and another around $3.05m is for new house wiring projects so that brings the total to around $7.89m.”

Usamate says the rollover house wiring projects are also underway adding that ministry is also undertaking 38 new house wiring projects.