Green turtles sighted in Kubulau waters

Swarms of green turtles have been sighted around the Kubulau waters in Bua, arousing suspicions that there could be a nesting or feeding ground for the largest of all the hard-shelled sea turtles nearby.

Kubulau District Representative Paula Kolikata says they had accompanied a team from the University of the South Pacific doing data collection and survey on sea turtles on Monday when they came across a swarm of the green turtles.

Kolikata told FBC News they encounter green turtles most times out at sea but this is the largest number they have seen at one time.

Two turtles were captured by the team from USP and brought ashore to Namalata Village where they were weighed, measured and tagged before being released back into the sea.

Each turtle weighs around 30 kilograms.

The finding has intrigued the research team from USP and they are expected to be back in Kubulau next week to further their survey.

Kolikata says they are excited about the sighting and are willing to facilitate the team so they can find out more about the turtles in their waters.