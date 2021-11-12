Green-Blue Alliance launched in bid for climate neutrality

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 4:15 pm

The European Union and Pacific have reaffirmed their shared ambition of achieving low carbon and resilient global economy by 2050.

This was announced at the official launch of the EU-Pacific Green-Blue Alliance and the Dialogue with Pacific Youth Leaders on its implementation at COP26 in Glasgow yesterday.

The EU-Pacific Green-Blue Alliance takes into account the Pacific region’s specific challenges.

It focuses on climate action, resilience, and sustainable use of natural capital as the basis for inclusive and sustainable economic development while respecting the rule of law, human rights and fundamental values.

The launch was designed around a youth consultation process, which includes ways to increase youth participation in the design and implementation of the Green-Blue Alliance.

The Green-Blue Alliance framework is developed from a convergence of values and principles of the European Green Deal, the new post-Cotonou Pacific Protocol and the 2050 Strategy for a Blue Pacific Continent.

Samoan Prime Minister, Fiame Naomi Mataafa says despite the vulnerabilities aggravated by the twin crises of climate change and COVID-19, Pacific SIDS continue to demonstrate ambition for a low-carbon and resilient global economy.

She applauded the interest by the EU to support and increase youth participation in the implementation of the Green-Blue Alliance.

