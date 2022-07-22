Greater Good Foundation Fiji faces prospect of closure

[Source: The Greater Good Foundation Fiji / Facebook]

Greater Good Foundation Fiji, the country’s only shelter for homeless animal is in need of urgent funding assistance.

A statement posted on the Foundation’s Official Facebook Page noted that they are facing the prospect of closure due to financial constraints.

It says the demand for shelter and medical services has never been greater, yet their situation is desperate as COVID-19 has badly affected donations.

The shelter is faced with starving, injured and abused dogs in need of help and is asking for support from the community, businesses and the government.

Greater Good Foundation Fiji houses around 200 dogs and have been operating for eight years.



