Great interest from students to join TVET programs

Sixteen students who scored above 300 in their Year 12 and 13 external examinations have enrolled in Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs.

Tertiary Students Loans Service Acting Chief Executive, Doctor Hasmukh Lal says this move surprised his team but it shows that students are now taking interest in TVET programs.

Lal says 79 students who scored above 250 in their external examinations have also opted for TVET programs.

“There is a student with a mark of 330, he has opted for the TVETprogram. And the reasoning is that they see their future with TVET qualifications. So it’s really interesting to see a change in students thinking- they see value in TVET programs.”

Students are enrolling in programs such as Trade Diploma in Customs, Certificate IV in Aircraft maintenance, Certificate IV in Automotive Engineering, Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Architecture, Diploma in Mining and Quarrying, and others.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says it is encouraging to note that students have taken interest in TVET programs.

“Students have moved on, they’ve enrolled in other programs, some have taken up TVET others who have applied for Toppers and loan scheme- they have been selected and I am sure that the enrolment is complete now and the students are back at university.”

Registration for all TSLS schemes has been closed, but loan schemes for TVET programs remain open to students until the end of this week.