Grateful to be alive: Nadi accident survivor says

Michael Kavekai is counting his lucky stars after surviving the Navo accident in Nadi this afternoon.

The 31-year-old got on the bus with his wife from Malolo, just a few Kilometers from Navo, heading to Nadi.

Kavekai claims the driver was driving too fast despite seeing that the locomotive was nearby.

He remembered screaming with fear when the bus collided with the locomotive before they toppled over, landing on the side he was sitting on.

He adds that it was a scary experience as he thought he was going to lose his life.

Another man in his 60s who wishes to remain anonymous, travelled from Lautoka to collect his 4-year-old and 16-year-old grandchildren.

He says his children were safe but his grandchildren have been injured and are still being treated.

The Nadi Hospital was full, many passengers were covered in blood, while others sat on wheelchairs as they waited in line to be x-rayed for internal injuries.

Meanwhile, several ambulances were seen departing Nadi for Lautoka hospital.

Police say the Sunbeam bus was carrying over 40 passengers during the accident.

It is alleged that the driver failed to stop to allow the locomotive to pass through.

The 45-year-old locomotive driver from Moala Village in Nadi and a boy escaped serious injuries.

Investigations continue.