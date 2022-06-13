Grant to boost Fiji’s Education Sector plans

[File Photo]

The one million dollar grant received by the Education Ministry will enable them to develop teacher training and finance projects to support educational initiatives.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar says they will develop a plan for the Ministry as consultations are almost complete.

The grant has been received from Global Partnership for Education.

“And that will set the scene as to how our ECE, Primary, Secondary schools, TVET will move and in which direction it should move.”

The GPE comes under UNESCO and is a multi-stakeholder partnership and funding platform that assists developing nations’ education sector.