Grandmother sells vegetables to support family

Grandmothers share a special bond with their grandchildren that anthropologists and neuroscientists are still trying to understand.

This is the same bond that drives 58-year-old Paulini Takayawa to sell vegetables despite her fear of the virus to ensure her grandkids are well-looked after.

Paulini could not hold back her tears while talking about how her grandkids inspire her to sit at the market every day although there is a decline in sales.

“I’m just doing this for my grandchildren as their father was left unemployed during this pandemic, I am now the only stable breadwinner at home”.

Earnings from her market help to feed her family and allow them to enjoy other services.

Paulini adds she’d rather sell at the market and earn $30 a day than stay at home.

“Life is getting harder nowadays and we can’t keep sitting at home with our troubles. We have to go out and look for ways to financially support our family”.

The grandmother of five is hopeful that as school resumed this week, sales will pick up for vendors like herself.