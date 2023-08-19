Grammar out, QVS returns to Super Deans final

Queen Victoria School is through to the Vodafone Super Deans Under 18 final

Queen Victoria School is through to the Vodafone Super Deans Under 18 final following a nail-biting encounter with last year’s finalist Suva Grammar School.

The two teams tied 14-all; however, QVS was awarded the win on technical grounds.

QVS was leading at the break, 14-3.

The boys from Matavatucou took a dominant lead from the first whistle and maintained it throughout with a tough defense from Suva Grammar.

QVS last won the Super Deans title in 2019.

Meanwhile, Marist Brothers High School is facing Natabua High School, and the winner of this match will face QVS in the finals next week.

