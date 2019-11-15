Graduates reminded to continue aiming higher

Graduates from the Spa Academy in Nadi have been reminded to continue pursuing their studies at a higher level.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony today, Minister for Employment Parveen Bala also told the graduates to seize any opportunity as these are tough times being faced by many.

“This health and beauty industry is a growing business. New treatments and technology are always being developed. With more services being offered there is a greater demand for skilled persons like you.”

Bala says the Academy also partnered with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in helping the graduates enhance their skills.”

He also applauded the hard work that has been put in by the graduates.

Students completing the Beauty and Spa programs are externally assessed by international assessors, ensuring quality assurance of student’s practical outcomes.

For the past 20 years, the Academy has had guaranteed employment for its graduates.