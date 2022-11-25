Graduate pilot among new recruits

Graduate pilot, Pita Cibitaki says his search for employment paid off today after he was recruited into the Fiji Corrections Service.

Cibitaki says he is happy and fortunate to secure a job that will enable him to support his family.

“I am a graduate pilot and have been in search of employment since I completed my studies early this year. This is an answered prayer that’ll not only benefit me but my wife and 3 children.”

He was awarded the Baton of Honor out of the 64 new recruits, during the passing-out ceremony at the Naboro Training Academy.

Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Inia Seruiratu urged the new recruits to always demonstrate integrity, while carrying out their duties.

The Fiji Corrections Service also introduced a new aspect to its passing-out ceremony with four female officers leading the parade.

Meanwhile Vika Bavui was awarded Best Recruit in Physical Training, Apenisa Vosanibola scooped the Best Recruit in Drill award while Ashneet Chand received the Commissioner’s Book Prize.