Grading determines restaurant quality says MOH

The Ministry of Health says that all food establishments need to comply with the food safety act and its regulations.

Chief Health Inspector, Vimal Deo, says every operator has to apply for a food license annually as it is mandatory and following this, they have to undergo inspection and subsequent licensing.

Deo says the operators have to apply for renewals and the health inspectors conduct periodic inspections to ensure regulations are being followed.

He adds they have a regulation that also sees the grading of restaurants.

“If you visit restaurants and you see the particular certificate that says A, B or C. These are the grading of a restaurant which determines the caliber or quality these restaurants have been assessed against.”

He says there may be some substandard outcomes due to the shortcuts being used by some operators.