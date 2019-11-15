Grace Road denounces suspended SODELPA attacks

The Grace Road group is calling on suspended SODELPA and its members Sitiveni Rabuka and Lynda Tabuya to explain their comments against the church.

It has issued a statement saying allegations against the church are insults and false accusations.

It also says that ever since the Group was founded in Fiji four years ago, it has been persecuted as a cult by religious leaders who have maliciously insulted them without any biblical basis.

Grace Road says it openly refutes all claims, demands of an inquiry into all activities of 400 members and deportation of the members to Korea.

The Group adds it has been farming rice in Navua since 2014, built the largest rice mill in Fiji and is cultivating idle land growing a wide range of crops and fruits throughout Fiji. It has been supplying to restaurants, supermarkets, resorts and hotels.

The statement goes on to say that they have cultivated and planted rice on land in Nausori which it claims is owned by Rewa high Chief and suspended SODELPA member Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Grace Road says it now wants a public hearing with members of suspended SODELPA, namely Sitiveni Rabuka and Lynda Tabuya claiming that the Party promotes division and disorder and is founded on hate and racial discrimination.