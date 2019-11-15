Grace Road Church makes claims about COVID-19

The Grace Road Church through a paid advertisement in yesterday’s Fiji Sun has claimed that COVID-19 pandemic has emerged because their leader was unjustly charged and trialed with all kinds of crimes.

In the advertisement the Church claims the Spirit of Truth was slandered as a cult, persecuted and imprisoned.

In the one page paid advertisement the Church is claiming that “COVID-19 is God’s warning to turn from lawlessness and unrighteous and a sign to show the end of the time for the wicked with their works and the Gods sword to judge this wicked world.”

It further says the wicked men who blasphemed the truth have slandered Reverend Okjoon Shin and Grace Road Church with false reports of being a cult and rebelled against the great work of God.

The Church claims that further Shin never committed any crimes and is innocent.

They further said that those who blasphemed and slandered Grace Road Church must apologize publicly.

Grace Road Church Founder – Shin Ok-ju was sentenced to six years imprisonment last year for detaining some 400 followers in Fiji.

FBC News contacted Grace Road Church in Fiji who has asked us to send questions regarding the paid advertisement via email.