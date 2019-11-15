Grace period for sale of Styrofoam products

A seven month grace period on the use of Styrofoam products kicks in from next month.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirms the temporary relaxation of the ban on polystyrene products is to help get rid of current stock.

“From the 1st of January the raw materials that are used to manufacture it, will be banned. So those manufactures of it of this particular product they are manufactured in Fiji but they get raw materials overseas, they will keep on making it and exhaust their stock.”

Retailers, suppliers, and distributors will be allowed to exhaust their current stock by the end of July 2021.

Polystyrene products include items such as polystyrene containers, cups, plates and trays which are mostly used in restaurants across the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the initiative is critical as most chemicals present in these products are not environmentally-friendly.

The Environment Management Amendment Bill will be debated on Friday.