Grace period for polystyrene products

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 12, 2020 12:29 pm

The Environment Management Bill has been passed and businesses now have a six month grace period from January 1st on the use of polystyrene products.

The short-term relaxation on polystyrene products include cups, plates, and containers which will help businesses clear their stock by the end of July.

This means that manufactures are banned from importing polystyrene raw materials from next month.

Article continues after advertisement

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a polystyrene ban committee has been set up to create awareness, conduct legislative formulation, and implement the ban.

“After numerous consultations with local manufacturers and distributors of polystyrene products were conducted by the Ministry of Economy from 2nd to 21st September this year, we had also received written submission earlier on when COVID-19 came around. The PBC determined that local industries will be able to comply with polystyrene ban if the ban is brought along with a specific timeline.”

He adds the seven months grace period will allow the committee to carry out more consultations with various stakeholders so they can utilize the remaining stock.

 

