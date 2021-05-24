GPs program benefits Fijians

A total of 58,425 Fijians have benefitted from General Practitioners Scheme which has cost the government $1.6million.

This was highlighted in the parliament by Minister for Civil Service Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum when asked how much has been spent on outsourcing services to private general and dental practitioners.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the scheme was introduced in June 2021 and around 1, 400 patients were seen on a weekly basis.

He adds recently the number went up by 1, 700 patients per week.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have plans to increase the type of services available under this scheme.

“So now if you go and visit one of the GP, you can get a multi- urine dipstick tester, ECG, Nebulizer treatment, oxygen supply, and ultra-sound scan if they have it all at government cost.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have received 28 Expressions of Interest from Private Medical Laboratories and six from dental services.

He adds if they qualify, they can provide selected services to the public.

The Minister says they plan to assist Private GPs to go to places with high populations who are currently travelling long distances for accessing services.