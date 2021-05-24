Govt warns against fake survey

The government has filed a police complaint against individuals using the guise of market research to ask political questions of random individuals.

It says it has been alerted that people have received cold calls from unidentified persons using the number 7755416 – claiming to be from a “research and development unit”, insinuating that it is a department within government.

The government confirms that these calls are not from any arm of the state and therefore are fake and should be ignored.

A woman who received the call told The Fiji Sun today that the callers claimed to be from the Market and Development Unit and asked her when she last bought the carbonated drink Fanta.

They then asked what the FijiFirst government has done for them.

When asked to identify themselves and the company they work for, the callers hung up.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji General Manager Roger Hare says they are concerned someone is using their brands without their knowledge or consent and potentially imitating the company to conduct phone interviews.