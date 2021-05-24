Govt vets unemployment benefit applications

Over 300,000 applications have been received for the second round of $360 unemployment assistance for the formal and informal sector.

The Ministry of Economy confirms applications closed last Friday and they are now going through the multi-stakeholder assessment process.

Applicants for the second round of assistance have until October 31st to get their second vaccine shot before payment is made.

Payments are likely to be disbursed before the 4th of November.

The first $360 was unemployment assistance for the months of August, September and October – the next round is for the months of November, December and January.

The government is expected to pay out more than $108m in round two of the programme.