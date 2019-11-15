Government to top-up COVID-19 relief payouts if $100m runs out

The government is likely to ask parliament for more money to top-up the $100 million funding for COVID-19 relief payouts if funds run out.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told parliament that the government will continue to assist Fijians who have lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has already indicated that tabling another Appropriation Bill is not out of the question.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will continue with these schemes. The Prime Minister has also indicated to us that if need be – if the $100m is not enough, we will come back to this parliament to get more approvals to pay all those unemployed people”.

Sayed-Khaiyum says as payouts continue through the Fiji National Provident Fund, more people are being paid through the government subsidy.

This is because FNPF members have exhausted their withdrawal limits and rely on the $220 provided by taxpayers.

He says on this trajectory, the $100m allocation may run out by the end of the year.

In the second leg of FNPF payouts are seventy percent government funded.