Govt says USP issue is not to be resolved via the media

The Fijian government says a letter sent to the Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor to USP two days ago on the withdrawal of grant payments speaks for itself.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has told USP management that funding will be ceased until a thorough and independent investigation is carried out against Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The government statement adds this is not a matter to be resolved through the media.

For this financial year, $27.7 million has been allocated to USP as part of the Fijian Government’s contribution.

The government says this money will be disbursed once a grant agreement is signed, and upon resolution of the matters which have been highlighted by Sayed-Khaiyum.

From January 2020 to date the government has paid USP $21.8 million which includes grant monies from the previous budget.

Sayed-Khaiyum states the Fijian government as the largest grant contributor is genuinely concerned with continuous question marks about the lack of adherence to the principles of good governance in the day to day administration of USP.

This relates to allegations of material misconduct by Professor Ahluwalia.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that the government is particularly and deeply concerned about the lack of investigation into serious allegations identified by the USP Pro-Chancellor and the Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.