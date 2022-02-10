Govt programmes are not election gimmicks

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has denied that government programmes are election gimmicks.

Following confirmation of a national minimum wage review, Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has released a statement questioning the timing of the review.

However, at the time of the announcement Sayed-Khaiyum had pointed out that the majority of government initiatives have existed outside of the election period.

“People calling in freebees are quite silly, it’s an election gimmick by themselves. If you look at what we’re doing, it’s again a continuation of the policies that we’ve put in place either by the Bainimarama government or the FijiFirst government, it’s just a natural extension of what we’ve been doing for a number of years.”

A review of the national minimum wage rate is currently underway, with a report expected to be ready before a mini-budget is announced mid-March.