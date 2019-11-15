Government does not own Waqavuka Financing

Waqavuka Financing is not owned by Fiji Airways, commercial banks that provided loans to the airline, the Fiji National Provident Fund nor the Fijian government.

This was clarified by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while setting the record straight in relation to Fiji Airways Fleet Acquisition and Waqavuka Financing Limited.

Sayed-Khaiyum has lashed out at the Opposition side for spreading misinformation.

“Another common practice is that the security company appoints an independent company with the required expertise to administer and manage the special purpose company, that company directors of Waqavuka Financing Limited are also directors of 139 other Irish companies. Thirty-two of these companies are now closed. No matter what is expected when the special purpose company realizes its special purpose. Loan is paid, the company goes. “

Sayed-Khaiyum says Waqavuka Financing registered in Ireland, simply remits aircraft rent repayments from Fiji Airways to the commercial banks.

Fiji Airways secured loans from a consortium of German commercial banks to purchase 3 new aircraft on the condition that the financing would be guaranteed by the European Export Credit Agency.

This is where Waqavuka Financing Limited comes in. It is a special purpose company that was set up in the 1990s when the then Air Pacific purchased a Boeing 737.

It is owned and managed by an international commercial services company called Vistra Capital Markets Ireland Ltd whose employees are Directors of Waqavuka Financing.

It holds the Title Deeds to the three A330s until Fiji Airways loans are paid.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the company is a neutral entity between Fiji Airways, commercial banks and the Export Credit Agency which has guaranteed the loans.

Waqavuka Financing does not retain any money, nor does it make any profits or record losses.

The Attorney General has also revealed that all these entities, including Waqavuka, the commercial banks and the ECA represented in Fiji by independent law-firm Howards.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the name Waqavuka was chosen for the special purpose company to create a unique Fijian link.