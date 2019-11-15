Govt considers FNPF relief for home loans

The Ministry of Economy is now in talks with the Fiji National Provident Fund to provide home loan re-payment relief for FNFP members.

Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government does not want to see families lose their homes to mortgagee sales and therefore discussions are underway with the FNPF.

It is understood this could assist hundreds of families who have existing home loans, and were struggling to repay the bank due to COVID-19.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are aware of banks reviewing their stand on loan re-payment holidays and deferred payments and a meeting will be held with all commercial banks next week.

Earlier this year, the government convinced banks and higher purchase companies to defer loan repayments for up to six months for customers who were financially affected by COVID-19, either due to job losses or pay-cuts.

These include mortgages, personal loans and higher purchase loans from stores like Courts, Carpenters, Vinod Patel and other similar outlets.

For those hit the hardest, principal plus interest payments were all deferred as well.