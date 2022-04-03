Governor General visits National War Memorial

Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, today attended a wreath-laying ceremony with Minister for Defence, Inia Seruiratu.

The Governor-General and his wife’s visit to the National War Memorial Site signifies Fiji and Australia’s historical links to peacekeeping.

Hurley and his wife also took time to meet with ex-servicemen and current serving soldiers who were present at the ceremony.

Seruiratu says the Fijian Government is grateful for the Governor General’s visit adding this has further strengthened the relations between the two countries and even more with the Vuvale Partnership.