Government’s sound leadership benefits Fijians

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

The firm and decisive leadership of the FijiFirst government is something that has protected every Fijian and their family to date.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita” programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the country would not be in its current position if not for the decisive leadership of the current government.

Bainimarama says Fiji would still be struggling today if the FijiFirst government did not make the harsh decisions to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and inflation.

“Fijians will only choose political parties that are firm and make sound decisions in order to protect them, especially during events such as the COVID-19 outbreak. They know that they are safe and they are being cared for by this government”.

Bainimarama says some parties who crave to lead the country, should put their houses in order first.

“Rabuka gave up his position within the SODELPA party when things didn’t go his way. He once said that he will not be part of any party but he established PAP in order to run for Prime Minister. He also dragged other SODELPA members to be part of his party, to support him. How can we believe in this kind of leadership? He is just creating divisions amongst other politicians. This will only drag us back.”

He says Fijians who have called Fiji their home say they are safe under his leadership.

“The FijiFirst party was established to focus on protecting every Fijian from the young to the old. Those that have called Fiji their home including the Rotumans, Tongans, Solomon’s. We don’t discriminate anyone. This is the difference between my party and other parties.”

The FijiFirst government has implemented a number of initiatives and programs to steer Fiji out of the hardships brought by the pandemic.

Bainimarama says their motto is to leave no one behind.