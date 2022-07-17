Government's relief package welcomed

The $60 million inflation package by the government has been well received by Fijian parents.

Minister of Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the $1 day for every Fijian child from families with an annual income of $50,000 or less is intended to help parents cope with the effects of global inflation.

The inflation is caused by external factors, especially ones arising from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Single parent of two children, Rakesh Chand says such initiatives will ease their burden during such times.

“I think it will assist me more because as a single parent, I got two kids and I am renting and after COVID it’s really hard for the job so I’m self-employed so if I could get some sort of assistance it will help me a lot more”

Parent Avinesh Kumar says the assistance is timely.

“It will help, see every dollar is counted towards the basic needs and I am really happy about it that the government is giving assistance for new born babies till six months”

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this support is for parents to be able to support their children.

“We will provide one dollar per day per child in each family, or seven dollars a week or around 30 dollars per month making for a total of $180 per child for the next six months. A family with three children, for example, will receive $540 in grocery assistance over the next six months. Any family making under $50,000 a year can access this assistance including civil servants.”

The assistance will be rolled out through an online application process for families with a combined annual income of $50,000 or less.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be assessed in December based on where food prices stand at that time, as it is expected that the prices will stabilize or even decrease within the year.