Government’s efforts on the fight against the pandemic commanded

United States Ambassador to Fiji Joseph Cella commended the efforts made by the Fijian government in the fight against COVID-19.

While officiating at the celebration of the 244th Anniversary of USA’s independence, Cella says a great team effort was shown by the government in ensuring that COVID-19 is contained and that Fiji is safe.

Cella says USA and Fiji has a special bond based on partnership, peace and friendship and the celebration is also in line with Fijis 50th Independence Anniversary which will be celebrated soon.

The event entitled “The Stars and Stripes Forever” was also celebrated simultaneously with the 223rd anniversary of the signing of the U.S Constitution.

The celebrations was initially scheduled on July 4th and was delayed due to restrictions as a result of the pandemic.