Government works on repatriating Fijian family

The government is working on repatriating a Fijian family from the Middle East who have been stranded since the COVID-19 hit.

Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Yogesh Karan says initially there were two families stranded there.

One has safely arrived into the country and they are looking for flights for the other family.

Karan confirmed that some form of assistance is being given to the family of four and they should return home by mid of next month.

Meanwhile, he says a large number of those who were stranded in India because of medical treatment have returned.

“So fortunately almost everyone is back now, I think one or two would be still there but they haven’t really approached us, so I understand they are undergoing further medical treatment. But all those who were on our list, they are safely back in our country.”

Karan says some flights will possibly be scheduled before Christmas so if anyone is still stranded in India, they can contact the Fiji High Commission Office in New Delhi.